Maxwell to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Maxwell is set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, October 22.
The special guest for the concert will be Leela James.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
