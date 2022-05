WOODVILLE, Miss. (BRPROUD) — A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who is wanted for a murder at a Mississippi apartment complex on May 5. Woodville Police Department (WPD) responded to a call this week from a woman alleging that Jaccory Carr was attempting to break into her residence. The woman said that Carr asked her to help hide him from law enforcement and she refused. Carr then started shooting inside of her home, striking her in her right hip.

WOODVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO