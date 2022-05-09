ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Voter registration deadline soon for Alabama’s primary election

By Hannah Jones
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Time is ticking if you need to register to vote ahead of Alabama’s primary elections. The deadline is at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

Luckily, it can all be done online. Those who are new to Alabama or have recently turned 18 will need to register to vote. But, you can also use the state’s online platform to update any of your information, like if you’ve had a name or address change.

Secretary of State Merrill says Alabama elections are secure

While you need to register to vote, you won’t officially be registered until the County Board of Registrars reviews and approves your application.

To be eligible to vote in Alabama you must:

  • be a US citizen
  • be an Alabama resident
  • be 18 years or older on election day
  • not have a disqualifying felony
  • not declared ‘mentally incompetent in a court of law

There are more deadlines ahead of the primary election. These include:

  • May 17, 2022: Last day absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail
  • May 19, 2022: Last day absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand
  • May 23, 2022: Last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager
  • May 24, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than 12 p.m.

When it comes to election day, voters must present a valid Alabama driver’s license or photo ID to vote. if you do not have a photo ID don’t worry, you can request a free voter ID card from the state.

