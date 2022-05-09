The Predators Season is in Danger After Losing Game Three to the Avalanche

Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after earning a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United FC on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. In the club’s first-ever match in the Open Cup at the MLS level, Nashville SC scored three unanswered goals in the form of Hany Mukhtar, CJ Sapong and Ethan Zubak to complete the win.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO