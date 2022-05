Pelion, SC 05/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies have arrested a man overnight that they say shot a firearm into an occupied car during a domestic situation. Kwame Marquis McKnight, 32, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A spokesperson for the Department says that they have multiple pending charges against McKnight which includes three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

PELION, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO