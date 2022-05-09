Bikes for Books gives away bikes to elementary readers

Cannon Falls senior Jonny Monson is a breakout player for the Bomber baseball team this spring, both on the mound and at the plate. Monson earned both the wins on the mound last week in Cannon Falls’ sweep of the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets. He entered the game in relief in their wild Tuesday matchup that the Bombers won 13-12 and went 2⅓ innings where he gave up just one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Three days later, Monson got the start when the Bombers hosted the KoMets at John Burch Park, and he put in a phenomenal performance. He went all seven innings for the win and gave up just one unearned run on one hit, three walks and two hit batters with six strikeouts.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO