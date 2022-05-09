ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Bikes for Books gives away bikes to elementary readers

By Alec Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Cannon Falls elementary school children grades 3-5 received brand new bikes and helmets Friday as part of the Bikes for Books sponsored by local Oriental Lodge No. 34. The students were all challenged to read 10 books from January until May in...

Cannon Falls Library announces summer reading program

Join the Cannon Falls Library for fun events, performers and animals during the Summer Reading Program, called "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." Kids, teens and adults can start signing up on Thursday, May 26, in the library or on the library's website. Pick up a reading tracker at the library and read to win prizes.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Lions honor Myron Lecy

Lions Clubs worldwide recognize outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an honor that is named after its founder Melvin Jones. This is the highest form of recognition that a Lions Club can bestow on one of its members, recognizing humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. The...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Ignite announces new youth coding league

Local fifth through eighth grade students at seven schools in Goodhue County will get the chance to compete on a team while learning how to code this fall. This is the result of a congressionally directed spending grant championed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Rep. Angie Craig.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Flowers are blooming as spring arrives

Spring has arrived, and it’s time for many of us to get on our bicycles or get out our walking shoes and explore the many trails in Minnesota. The Cannon Valley and Mill Town trails offer many beautiful sights. Spring is the perfect time of year to look for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Single vehicle accident in Cannon Falls injures two

An individual in Cannon Falls reported seeing airborne headlights on Monday, May 9. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10 p.m. on Monday from an individual who was driving on Highway 52 when they saw the headlights. When responding to the call, deputies found that a passenger...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Goodhue County sheriff reports

Tonya Pukal, Pine Island, reported on May 4 that a rock had been thrown through a porch window (value: $200). Seth Friese reported on May 4 that two rolls of tape and an extension cord were stolen from a construction site in Pine Island (value: $150). Citations. May 3. Pharrell...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Back in downtown, Star-Observer opens office in Hudson

The Star-Observer, the local newspaper acquired by O’Rourke Media Group at the beginning of 2021, has opened an office in downtown Hudson, 126 Second St. “Caleb Anderson, VP of sales, and Joe Paul, digital sales manager, pushed really hard to make this happen,” CEO Jim O’Rourke said. “At first, I was a little hesitant because the sales and news teams have been doing a great job working remotely, but nothing beats in-person engagement to take what we’re doing in the local community to a new level. And we think Hudson was the best place to do it.”
ECONOMY
Cannon Falls paramedic Brenda Voshalike honored in national ceremony

Longtime resident and paramedic in Cannon Falls became one of the most decorated paramedics in the state of Minnesota on May 3. Brenda Voshalike is a familiar face around Cannon Falls, after 44 years of service with the Cannon Falls Ambulance service. She recently received the Star of Life award and was recognized for her hard work and dedication to saving lives.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bomber track competes in Lake City

The Cannon Falls boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Lake City last Thursday where they competed against Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lake City, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue and Wabasha-Kellog. The Bomber boys took third with 80 teams points while the Cannon Falls girls took fifth with 50 points. Taking first for the...
LAKE CITY, MN
Larry W. Fox

Larry Fox, age 78, of Goodhue, died Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at his home. Larry Wesley Fox was born on December 7, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Harold and Delores (Swanson) Fox. He moved with his family to Red Wing when he was two years old and attended Vasa Elementary school and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964. Larry received a bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics and Soil Conservation from the University of Minnesota, in 1966. On Sept. 5, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to his best friend Janelle Berg, in Red Wing. Larry worked in agriculture all of his career, starting in 1966, as a salesman and district manager for MoorMan’s Feed Co; before starting his own business, Fox Ag, and finally as a Key Sales Manager for Alpine/Eco Quest, until retiring in 2001.
GOODHUE, MN
Cannon Falls Elementary REAL Deal Winners of the Week from last week

The REAL Deal winners of the week last week were Renner, Tate, Damaris, Fred, Nora, Rylan and Kaia along with preschool teacher Sue LaPan. The REAL Deal classroom award went to Megan Lampman's preschool class. The No Lion award for a clean classroom went to Katie Lecy and to Sam Niemann's fourth grade class.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bombers boys, girls golf teams see improvement

The Cannon Falls Bombers boys and girls golf teams are both seeing improvement as they play through the meat of their schedules. The boys played three times this past week and accomplished one of their team goals. Meanwhile, the girls played Mount Frontenac Golf Course for the second time in a week and saw scores drop.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Athlete of the Week: Jonny Monson breaks out for Bomber baseball

Cannon Falls senior Jonny Monson is a breakout player for the Bomber baseball team this spring, both on the mound and at the plate. Monson earned both the wins on the mound last week in Cannon Falls’ sweep of the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets. He entered the game in relief in their wild Tuesday matchup that the Bombers won 13-12 and went 2⅓ innings where he gave up just one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Three days later, Monson got the start when the Bombers hosted the KoMets at John Burch Park, and he put in a phenomenal performance. He went all seven innings for the win and gave up just one unearned run on one hit, three walks and two hit batters with six strikeouts.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Rocket baseball 10-runs the Medford Tigers in six innings

Randolph Rockets baseball chipped away at Medford Tuesday evening at Murray Field and 10-runned the Tigers in six innings. Eight out of the 10 Rocket batters had at least one hit and Medford committed eight errors as Randolph scored two runs in both the first and second innings, one in the third, four in the fourth and then one in the sixth.
MEDFORD, MN
Rocket softball hits stride as they win eight of last nine

The Randolph Rockets softball team are winners of eight of their last nine games, including three games last week. They beat Hayfield 4-1 on Monday, lost to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4-3 Thursday, and then won two games on Saturday against Visitation (15-2) and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (11-1). Randolph is 12-4 overall and 6-1 in...
RANDOLPH, MN

