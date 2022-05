ASBURY PARK, NJ – Our hearts are breaking for more than 4.3 million Ukrainian children who have been displaced because of the attack on Ukraine. This includes more than 1.8 million who have fled with their mothers to other countries, where there is limited access to schools and essential supplies. This horrific war has severely threatened their education and well-being. We felt the need to help with a concert to raise money and awareness. We also thought it was important to show the kids of NJ they can help too.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO