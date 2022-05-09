ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Halloween Krewe hosting Friday the 13th event in Baton Rouge

By Reggi Marion
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The only Halloween Krewe in the capital city is hosting...

www.brproud.com

WAFB

Sneaker Soirée kicks off this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re days away from a big Sneaker Soirée happening in downtown Baton Rouge. You can join 100 Black Men in supporting senior Project Excel Mentees as they continue their academic careers after graduating from high school. It’s happening at the Capitol Park Museum...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is happening this weekend

A mother said when her son was six months old, mealtimes quickly turned into a nightmare, until her pediatrician told her about feeding therapy. Baton Rouge is getting soulful for the Soul Food Festival this weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. You can bet there will be a lot of soul...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC invites families to celebrate Kids to Parks Day 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, gaming, social media, and streaming platforms seem to be keeping most of us indoors for the majority of our day. Studies show that even children are not immune to the draw of technology and its tendency to keep us inside. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fat Boy’s Pizza is headed to Texas!

HOUSTON, Tx (BRPROUD) — Fat Boy’s Pizza is making its second interstate move, opening several locations in the Greater Houston area, one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. The first Houston-area Fat Boy’s Pizza will be located at The Grand at Alaina, W. Grand Parkway...
HOUSTON, TX
brproud.com

SU to hold balloon release in honor of freshman cheerleader

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation will gather Thursday evening to honor the life of student and cheerleader, Arlana Miller, who passed away on May 4. The balloon release will be held at the Lucky Louie’s Truck Stop located at 4169 N. River Road at 6:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Soul food, music and shopping: It's festival time again this weekend

Where can you hear soul, contemporary Christian and blues music?. And sample crawfish pasta, organic sno-cones and chicken and waffles?. And shop for adult coloring books, sarongs and driftwood birdhouses?. This weekend, it's the fifth annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. And that's just the start of the varied music,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Garth Brooks marked as highest single-day revenue for Baton Rouge, BRAC says

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) released its monthly economic indicator that examines and analyzes the state of the regional economy. “One of the most interesting datapoints this month is the incredible impact a single-night concert had on an industry that was hard-hit during the pandemic. 2022 has already seen hotel occupancy and revenue numbers that eclipse pre-pandemic years, but the nearly $1.6 million in revenue earned on April 30 – the night of the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium – appears to be a single-day record,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. “The increased consumer activity surrounding the concert was undoubtedly helpful for other industries as well – such as restaurants, bars, retail, and other industries filled with small businesses. More events such as this, which draw in spending from outside of the parish and region, would be a boon for Baton Rouge.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dire need for foster parents in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There’s a dire need for foster parents in Louisiana, especially in the greater Baton Rouge area. The National Youth Advocate Program says more than 3-thousand children across the state are in need of a home. For more information about becoming a foster parents,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New owners plan to move Belle of Baton Rouge onto land, reopen hotel

The new owners of the Belle of Baton Rouge plan to ask the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for permission to move onto land and open a “boutique type casino.”. The move would involve putting 350 slot machines and 12 to 15 table games in the Belle of Baton Rouge’s Atrium, said Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holding Company. A family coffee shop, oyster bar, café, sportbook and sportsbar would also be part of the first phase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Mayor selects first Director of Community Revitalization

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Office of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that the first Director of Community Revitalization for EBR has been chosen. Mayor Broome selected Marlee Pittman to serve in the role. The Mayor’s office says Pittman will head several interagency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Trial challenging St. George incorporation spills over into 7th day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Arguments picked up where they left off in the trial challenging the incorporation of St. George. On Tuesday, a handful of witnesses took the stand, and assessments for the operation of St. George clashed. Certified Public Accountant J.P. Tujague calculated that St. George would...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Women learn trade skills at Louisiana Correctional Institute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since 2016, the incarcerated population has decreased because of programs training people for jobs when they get out of prison. It may look like normal Capital Area construction. “Once I started it, it was just the idea of learning something new and being given an...
LOUISIANA STATE

