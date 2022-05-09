Halloween Krewe hosting Friday the 13th event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) released its monthly economic indicator that examines and analyzes the state of the regional economy. “One of the most interesting datapoints this month is the incredible impact a single-night concert had on an industry that was hard-hit during the pandemic. 2022 has already seen hotel occupancy and revenue numbers that eclipse pre-pandemic years, but the nearly $1.6 million in revenue earned on April 30 – the night of the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium – appears to be a single-day record,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. “The increased consumer activity surrounding the concert was undoubtedly helpful for other industries as well – such as restaurants, bars, retail, and other industries filled with small businesses. More events such as this, which draw in spending from outside of the parish and region, would be a boon for Baton Rouge.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO