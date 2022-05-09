ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Greenbrier man killed in I-65 crash after vehicle hits parked car

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XxFK_0fXsbBmH00

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Greenbrier man has died following a crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. According to Goodlettsville police, a vehicle ran out of gas and pulled over to the shoulder to park. Officials say the driver and another occupant left the vehicle to go get gas while another occupant stayed in the backseat of the car.

Injuries reported following multivehicle crash on I-65

Officials say while the other two occupants were gone another vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 65 veered off the roadway into the shoulder and rear-ended the parked car flipping it upside down and killing the person inside on the backseat.

Goodlettsville police identified Samuel Moss, 25, of Greenbrier as the man who was killed in the crash. According to Goodlettsville police, the other driver was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Officials have obtained a search warrant for a blood sample and the investigation remains ongoing.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Goodlettsville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
fox17.com

I-840 reopens after deadly crash in Rutherford County

UPDATE: Eastbound I-840 lanes in Rutherford County are now open. Tennessee State Troopers confirm there is one deceased in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-840 in Rutherford County located at the 63 mile marker. All lanes are closed while they conduct the investigation. Get reports like this and all the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Samuel Moss dead after a vehicle slams into a parked car that ran out of gas on I-65 (Goodlettsville, TN)

25-year-old Samuel Moss dead after a vehicle slams into a parked car that ran out of gas on I-65 (Goodlettsville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Samuel Moss, from Greenbrier, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision early Monday morning in Goodlettsville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 [...]
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 65#Traffic Accident
fox17.com

Police: 20-year-old man killed in parking lot shooting on Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a 20-year-old man was shot and died after a parking lot shooting on Harding Pike Wednesday around 3 p.m. A spokesperson with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was leaving his apartment unit at Valley Ridge Apartments when the incident took place.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fatal 3-vehicle crash closes Highway 41

A deadly crash south of Chattanooga closed down Highway 41. Tennessee couple wakes up to stranger’s dog in their …. Journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank. No one injured after Clarksville home goes up in …. Family calling for end to violence.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a car vs. semi-truck collision on I-40 in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Man dead after a car vs. semi-truck collision on I-40 in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Interstate 40 between Fesslers Lane and the I-24 junction at 1:55 a.m. The early reports showed that a Toyota Yaris and a semi-truck were involved in the collision [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy