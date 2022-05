The XFL and USFL have had success, so could Cleveland be next in their expansion plans?. The XFL’s first and second seasons were relatively good. Despite being 20 years apart. The second XFL season saw ratings of over one million viewers for the bulk of their games. Even though Vince McMahon and the WWE shut them down before the end of the year, that had to do with COVID, and not because they pulled an AAF fly-by-night operation. The USFL is in its first season and is also seeing at least half of its games hit one million views.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO