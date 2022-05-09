Flood Warning issued for Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dixon The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Western Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Northern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Northeastern Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mayfield to near Vermillion, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Centerville, Viborg and Union Grove State Park around 730 PM CDT. Hurley and Davis around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Beresford, Alcester, Hawarden, Lennox, Chancellor, Worthing, Tea, Hudson, Fairview, Newton Hills State Park, Sioux Falls, Canton, Harrisburg, Rock Valley, Inwood and Lake Alvin State Recreation Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Comments / 0