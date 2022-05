WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – MAY 12, 2022. The Minnesota Fishing Opener is almost here — the big day gets underway this Saturday, May 14!. Mother Nature may have forgotten about spring, making a rapid transition from winter to summer, but the recent onset of summerlike temperatures should bode well for anglers. Concentrate on the warm, shallow waters using a light jig and minnow in areas with gravel or rocks for the most action. A slow approach is recommended.

