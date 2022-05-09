ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lincoln The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across west central Iowa. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crawford County in west central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Smithland to near Moorhead to 7 miles southeast of Fort Calhoun, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Dow City around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Arion, Denison, Buck Grove, Denison Municipal Airport, Manilla, Deloit and Vail. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Western Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Northern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Northeastern Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mayfield to near Vermillion, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Centerville, Viborg and Union Grove State Park around 730 PM CDT. Hurley and Davis around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Beresford, Alcester, Hawarden, Lennox, Chancellor, Worthing, Tea, Hudson, Fairview, Newton Hills State Park, Sioux Falls, Canton, Harrisburg, Rock Valley, Inwood and Lake Alvin State Recreation Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Grant County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lidgerwood to near Immanuel Church, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Tenney around 710 PM CDT. Nashua and Campbell around 715 PM CDT. Mantador and Wyndmere around 720 PM CDT. Barney, Foxhome and Mooreton around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Carlisle and Galchutt. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 45. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 31 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Moville to 8 miles southwest of Dunlap, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Correctionville around 725 PM CDT. Cushing around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Holstein and Galva. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike; Walthall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WALTHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, or 10 miles northwest of Kokomo, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tylertown and Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sioux; Woodbury A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN IDA...DAKOTA...DIXON...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND UNION COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newcastle to near Sloan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sloan and Salix around 710 PM CDT. Ponca, Hornick and Ponca State Park around 715 PM CDT. Vermillion, Elk Point and Jefferson around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lawton, Moville, Anthon, Akron, Kingsley, Correctionville, Alcester, Pierson, Hawarden, Ireton, Washta and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN IDA...DAKOTA...DIXON...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND UNION COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newcastle to near Sloan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sloan and Salix around 710 PM CDT. Ponca, Hornick and Ponca State Park around 715 PM CDT. Vermillion, Elk Point and Jefferson around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lawton, Moville, Anthon, Akron, Kingsley, Correctionville, Alcester, Pierson, Hawarden, Ireton, Washta and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stevens; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Douglas County in west central Minnesota Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Stevens County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Herman to near Kensington to near Glenwood to near Cosmos, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR ALEXANDRIA AND WILLMAR. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glenwood and Kensington around 705 PM CDT. Alexandria around 710 PM CDT. Evansville and Brandon around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Glenwood Airport, Swift Falls, Alberta, Garfield, Willmar Airport, Villard, Blomkest, Fish Lake, Miltona and Holmes City. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brandon, or 12 miles northwest of Alexandria, moving north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Douglas County, including the following locations Garfield, Millerville and Leaf Valley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...WESTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN DODGE NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
CUMING COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURNETT
BURNETT COUNTY, WI

