Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
