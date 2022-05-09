Man shot, killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood identified

ST. GENEVIEVE COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man has been charged with five felonies after police allege he robbed someone and then shot at officers. The St. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 47-year-old Bobby Lee Stevens Jr. Officers responded to a burglary call to the 8500 block off of Highway 32. Stevens fled from the residence, police said, into a wooded area where sheriffs followed him. That’s when police say Stevens fired shots in the officers’ direction.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO