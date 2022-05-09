ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man shot, killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood identified

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police found a 47-year-old man lying in a parking lot, suffering...

www.kmov.com

FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed in second shooting Wednesday in north St. Louis

An investigation is underway Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed in a north St. Louis neighborhood. Man shot, killed in second shooting Wednesday in …. STL Moms: ‘You Are Beautiful’ art installation gives …. Avoiding job hunting scams. New book ‘Amazing Webster Groves’ gives us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in a Riverview neighborhood reports say. Police reported a male teenager approached three women in the 10000 block of Lookaway Dr, and an altercation led to him firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Man fatally shot, 3 others including baby hurt in ambush

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was shot to death and three others were injured — including an infant — in a brazen daytime ambush on a north St. Louis street, police said. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Kingshighway in the Mark Twain neighborhood, television station KMOV reported. Police called to the scene found a sport utility vehicle riddled with bullets and four people inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot while attempting to buy drugs in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a 57-year-old man at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds in North City. The victim said he was on Terry Ave. and Goodfellow Blvd. to buy narcotics when an unknown suspect shot him. The victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation and refused to give out any more details.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Neighbors heard about 50 shots fired during North County shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway following an early Thursday morning shooting in North County. Before 1 a.m. gunfire rang out on Lalite Ave and Wilborn Drive where a man was struck by a bullet. Neighbors told News 4 they heard about 50 shots being fired from two different cars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in East St. Louis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Louis Ave. Authorities tell News 4 that a 25-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot and killed overnight in busy area of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed overnight in a busy area of St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was found shot on the 1300 block of Market Street in the Downtown West neighborhood, near the Soldier's Memorial Museum and St. Louis City Hall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man late Tuesday night in Downtown St. Louis. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on North 13th Street at Chestnut Street. That’s near the Soldier’s Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park. It is unknown if anyone has been arrested in relation to this incident. The identity of the victim has not yet […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man charged for allegedly shooting Pevely man

A 39-year-old Pevely man was shot in the stomach early Sunday, May 8, after he intervened in a dispute between his juvenile son and a St. Louis man who later was charged in the shooting. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn said. Thomas Wingenbach, 40, of...
PEVELY, MO
KMOV

Man, 73, killed in North City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An elderly man was killed in a north St. Louis City crash Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a 2019 Chevrolet Trax overturned in the area of West Florissant and Taylor just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers saw a 73-year-old man on the roof of the car with the steering column compressed on his legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri

POLO, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating three apparently related arson fires near a small northwest Missouri town. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office says 96-year-old Lorene Fickess died in a fire at her home Tuesday near Polo. The sheriff’s office says Fickess’ death is being investigated as...
POLO, MO
KMOV

Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after robbery in St. Genevieve County

ST. GENEVIEVE COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man has been charged with five felonies after police allege he robbed someone and then shot at officers. The St. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 47-year-old Bobby Lee Stevens Jr. Officers responded to a burglary call to the 8500 block off of Highway 32. Stevens fled from the residence, police said, into a wooded area where sheriffs followed him. That’s when police say Stevens fired shots in the officers’ direction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMOV

Man dies during shooting at downtown St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was gunned down inside a downtown St. Louis park late Tuesday. Homicide detectives were called to Veteran’s Memorial Park near the intersection of 13th and Chestnut Streets before midnight. Once there, they found a man shot to death. His identity and age...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash closes EB I-70 at Jennings Station Road

ST. LOUIS – A crash has closed eastbound I-70 at Jennings Station Road Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
JENNINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

18-Year-Old Dead In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) An 18-year-old male from Festus was killed in a car accident off of northbound US-61 in Jefferson County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says Egan Hammon was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker when he crossed the center line and began sliding and rotating in a counter clockwise manner. Hammon traveled off the left side of the road, down a small embankment, and went airborne over a private driveway and struck a wooden fence post. After impacting the ground with its right front-end, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Hammon in the process. Hammon was pronounced dead by Joachim Plattin Ambulance personnel shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

