Perry County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across west central Iowa. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crawford County in west central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Smithland to near Moorhead to 7 miles southeast of Fort Calhoun, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Dow City around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Arion, Denison, Buck Grove, Denison Municipal Airport, Manilla, Deloit and Vail. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike; Walthall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WALTHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, or 10 miles northwest of Kokomo, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tylertown and Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Moville to 8 miles southwest of Dunlap, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Correctionville around 725 PM CDT. Cushing around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Holstein and Galva. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WALTHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, or 10 miles northwest of Kokomo, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tylertown and Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Eastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Northwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over De Witt, or 12 miles northwest of Beatrice, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wilber and Clatonia around 710 PM CDT. Cortland and Hallam around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crete, Sprague, Hickman and Roca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Grant County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lidgerwood to near Immanuel Church, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Tenney around 710 PM CDT. Nashua and Campbell around 715 PM CDT. Mantador and Wyndmere around 720 PM CDT. Barney, Foxhome and Mooreton around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Carlisle and Galchutt. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 45. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 31 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rooks County in north central Kansas Southwestern Smith County in north central Kansas Northwestern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Phillips County in north central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Webster State Park, or 26 miles east of Hill City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockton around 715 PM CDT. Woodston around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cedar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Woodbury County in west central Iowa Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Ida County in west central Iowa Dakota County in northeastern Nebraska Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Martinsburg to near Whiting, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Sloan and Salix around 710 PM CDT. Hornick and Ponca State Park around 715 PM CDT. Vermillion, Elk Point and Jefferson around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lawton, Moville, Anthon, Akron, Kingsley, Correctionville, Pierson, Alcester, Hawarden, Ireton, Washta, Craig and Struble. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURNETT
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brandon, or 12 miles northwest of Alexandria, moving north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Douglas County, including the following locations Garfield, Millerville and Leaf Valley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roberts A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Rosholt to Immanuel Church, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 652 PM, a tornado was reported 5 mile to the south, southeast of New Effington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These tornadic storms will be near Tintah around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kidder, Stutsman, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Kidder; Stutsman; Wells The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wells County in south central North Dakota Northeastern Kidder County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Tappen, or 10 miles west of Medina, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pettibone around 730 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jasper; Scott; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jasper, northern Smith and southwestern Scott Counties through 745 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morton to near Homewood to near Turnerville. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Bay Springs, Burns and Pineville around 730 PM CDT. Stringer and Raleigh around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Sylvarena and Polkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Franklin, southeastern Phelps, southern Kearney and eastern Harlan Counties through 730 PM CDT At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntley, or 19 miles south of Holdrege, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hildreth and Wilcox around 720 PM CDT. Upland around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Minden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kandiyohi, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Stearns County in central Minnesota Northern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Belgrade, or 17 miles north of Willmar, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Stearns and northern Kandiyohi Counties, including the following locations... Greenwald, Spring Hill, Georgeville and Elrosa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

