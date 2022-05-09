ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armando Vega, contributor to The American Prospect, calls organizers’ moves to unionize at Starbucks, Amazon ‘not surprising at all’

By Caroline Vakil
 3 days ago
Armando Vega, a contributor to The American Prospect, said that organizers’ moves to unionize at places like Starbucks and Amazon are “not surprising at all.”

Vega said in the case of Starbucks it seemed that the company was open to making concessions for its workers while health restrictions were in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Soon afterward, as the coronavirus restrictions began lifting, workers just began noticing that their lives and their labor just weren’t being treated with dignity nor respect, and so they decided to begin unionizing,” Vega said during a Sunday appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

“The fact that it’s striking Starbucks, the fact that it’s striking Amazon is not surprising at all as these companies are able to hand over somewhat … generous benefit packages but are able to take them away or able to terminate those who make any sort of qualms about the working conditions that they actually have,” he added later.

This comes as President Biden and Vice President Harris, in a show of support, met with union organizers at the White House earlier this week as unionization efforts have ramped up at places like Amazon and Starbucks.

