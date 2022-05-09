Who was the high school soccer boys player of the year for this season? Vote now!

The spring soccer season is winding down, and it’s a good chance to honor some of the high performing high school athletes throughout Muscogee County by voting in the Ledger-Enquirer’s boys player of the year poll.

Coaches across the county put forth some of the best players throughout the season to be included in this poll, and the most nominated players were chosen.

“These student athletes have shown great sportsmanship and athletic ability on the playing field,” Jeff Battles, director of athletics for Muscogee County School District said.

The Ledger-Enquirer now puts it to our readers.

Vote for the boys player of the year for soccer in Muscogee County. Voting will close at 5 p.m. Friday, May 13. This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until the voting period ends.

Here are the boys nominees: