ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City man who wanted to beat deputy to death sentenced to 25 years

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMOHL_0fXsYYw700

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City man who attacked a deputy and later said he “wanted to beat him to death” was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jourdan Daniel Parks, 36, got the lengthy sentence after being labeled a Habitual Felony Offender. Prosecutors said Parks has a criminal history that includes aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence and dates back to 2005.

The HFO designation doubled the maximum punishment Parks faced for his crime.

Two charged with aggravated battery at Panama City bar

The incident happened in June of 2020 when Parks drove away from law enforcement at a high rate of speed and then ran into a home, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office. When a deputy entered the home Parks was trying to hide in a pantry.

Parks then attacked the deputy, slammed him on a table, and choked him until another deputy arrived. The two deputies were then able to arrest Parks.

“You should of seen the fear in his eyes when I picked him up and slammed him on that table,” Parks said on a recorded telephone call while in jail.

Parks was sentenced Friday after pleading to the charges in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Panama City teen charged with vehicular homicide

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager is facing vehicular homicide charges, court records show. Javonte Terrell Davis, 17, of Panama City, had his first appearance before a judge Thursday after being charged as an adult with vehicular homicide. An arrest affidavit filed by the Parker Police Department and a separate charging document from the State […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Erratic man assaults several people at Panama City Beach zoo

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man broke into a Panama City Beach zoo on Tuesday and assaulted several patrons and employees. Michael Jerome Brown is charged with five counts of Battery, two counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Resisting with Violence, Resisting Without Violence, Disorderly Conduct, and Trespass After Warning.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after ex-boyfriend notices over $21,000 in unauthorized bank transactions

A 27-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after her ex-boyfriend noticed numerous unauthorized bank transactions from his account that totaled nearly $22,000. On December 7, 2021, an Ocala Police Department officer contacted a male victim in reference to a theft. The victim stated that he was injured during the previous year, and he had provided his ex-girlfriend, Lexey Lou Pinkerton, with access to his bank account to help pay his bills.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — David Donaldson was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of Gordon McKinney in October 2020.  A jury found Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault last month. Donaldson’s family asked Judge Tim Register for leniency. “David did not and would not intentionally harm another person,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City man tries to run from police, crashes car

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police officers Wednesday afternoon. Panama City Police say they saw Ulrick Bradley, 21, commit a traffic offense around 12:30 p.m. near Beach Drive. Before officers turned on their lights...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Hfo#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

PCPD honors fallen law enforcement officers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Communities across the nation are honoring those who protect and serve during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Panama City Police officers gathered Thursday morning to honor those who’ve lost their lives while on duty. “I have worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years. If I were to serve 40 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
850wftl.com

Florida attorney flees with child ordered to be turned over to DCF

Deputies in Panama City, Florida were forced to arrest an attorney who fled a courtroom with a child he was representing. The incident occurred on May 6th at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Officials say Attorney Billy Joe “Hoot” Crawford brought the child to the agency in regards...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Police: Dothan women hit man with car after robbing him

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On April 20, 2022, a robbery and assault of a male victim occurred in the 200 block of West Adams Street in Dothan. The allegations are that while the victim was walking down the street, two females approached him in a vehicle. The females confronted him and demanded his property while threatening to spray him with pepper spray. While running form the suspects, the victim dropped some of his property.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for May 11,2022

Eduardo Armendariz, 31, McAllen, Texas: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 234 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Two drug trafficking cases in Geneva County’s Lowery community

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Since the first of May, Geneva County Sheriff investigators along with state agents have been involved in two. separate drug trafficking cases in the Lowery Community. That’s a small area along the Coffee-Geneva county line that has attracted illegal narcotics operations. Geneva County Sheriff Tony...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Prosecutor’s cyber girlfriend fears she will be murdered

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) -Tears flowed from Jamie Connolly as she described finding Jesus, getting a job, reuniting with her estranged son, and turning her life around, only to have all that snatched away by unscrupulous law enforcement officers. Connolly, who claims she is a police informant, testified on Tuesday that...
ANDALUSIA, AL
getthecoast.com

Regions Bank robbed in Fort Walton Beach, suspect at large with undisclosed amount of money

On Wednesday May 11th, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department received a call of a Bank Robbery that had just occurred at the Regions Bank, 25 Beal Pkwy NE. The suspect, a white male approximately 5’10” wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap, demanded money and threatened to shoot patrons in the bank. No firearm was displayed.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy