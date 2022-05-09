Todd Gilbert Insurance: Full Charge Bookkeeper/Office Manager

Nearly 36,000 low-income Arkansans were deceived into paying for free tax services. LITTLE ROCK — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge secured a settlement with the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc. (Intuit), for deceiving consumers in to paying for tax services that should have been free. As a result of a multistate agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged. In addition, Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for those services. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement. Almost 36,000 Arkansas consumers will share the $1.067 million in restitution payments.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO