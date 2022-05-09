ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Todd Gilbert Insurance: Full Charge Bookkeeper/Office Manager

KTLO
 3 days ago

Todd Gilbert Insurance is seeking a full charge Bookkeeper/Office Manager. $42,000-$50,000 range depending on experience and knowledge....

www.ktlo.com

KYTV

Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages. Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrators said they had to jump through hoops and scramble to get food, but residents said they barely noticed. Troy Lacey, the Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrator, said they started to see shortages around a year ago. He says the past couple of months has been harsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Labor Dept. reports Freddy’s violated Fair Labor Standards Act

The owners of a Branson area restaurant have been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for not paying workers during their short breaks. A news release from the Department of Labor says 3Pointe Restaurant Group Holdings LLC, franchisees of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying overtime to employees at nine locations in Missouri and Arkansas.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

‘Hamburger tax’ brings city more than projected

JONESBORO — Even with some businesses still not paying, Jonesboro’s new 2 percent tax on prepared food sales appears to be producing more revenue than initially projected, the city’s finance department figures show, according to a post from the Jonesboro Sun. The new “hamburger tax” went into...
JONESBORO, AR
Mountain Home, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

AG Rutledge secures $141M for consumers deceived by Intuit’s TurboTax

Nearly 36,000 low-income Arkansans were deceived into paying for free tax services. LITTLE ROCK — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge secured a settlement with the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc. (Intuit), for deceiving consumers in to paying for tax services that should have been free. As a result of a multistate agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged. In addition, Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for those services. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement. Almost 36,000 Arkansas consumers will share the $1.067 million in restitution payments.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KYTV

Development with more than a hundred homes, apartments, commercial area coming to Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More than a hundred homes, hundreds of apartments, and a commercial area. That’s the latest development coming to the city of Republic. The Republic City Council gave the final approval last week to re-zone 91.56 acres of undeveloped land next to U.S. 60 and Farm Road 101, just inside of Republic. Springfield-based Stenger Homes plans to build 160 single-family homes, apartments with 288 units, and a commercial area on the property. It’s being called “Wilson’s Valley.”
REPUBLIC, MO
KTLO

U.S. Attorney David Fowlkes recognizes National Police Week

FORT SMITH — In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022. “This week, we gather to pay tribute to...
FORT SMITH, AR
kttn.com

Missouri Secretary of State receives signatures for two initiative petitions

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office received two initiative petitions before the May 8 deadline. Once scanned, signature pages will be submitted to local election authorities for signature verification. Petition Number Date Signatures Submitted Type of Amendment Number of Boxes Submitted. 2022-059 May 8, 2022 Constitutional 731. 2022-051 May...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield doctor is facing charges after attacking his Uber driver. Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver. Investigators say on Saturday, May 7, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Farm Road 141 and Arlington in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Search for Joplin bank robber continues, and Missouri passes a $48 billion state budget

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed Joplin bank. Authorities say they responded to a call of a robbery shortly after 10:00 am on Monday at the Great Southern Bank on South Rangeline. They say the robber threatened the teller by saying he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt. JPD released this image of the bank robber from surveillance video. If you have any information about the robbery you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest on the robbery here.
JOPLIN, MO
KTLO

Lawsuit against former Baxter County jail staffer settled

A federal lawsuit filed by a former Baxter County jail inmate alleging he was the victim of excessive force while locked up in the facility has been settled. Details of the settlement agreement were not made public, according to electronic records of the Federal District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

UPDATE: Baxter County Sheriff: Missing female located

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has located Amanda Patrick as of 3:50 Thursday afternoon. No further information has been released, other than she was found in a large field. Amanda Patrick was reported missing from CR 1153 earlier Thursday afternoon.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

