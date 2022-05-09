ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion, IL

Zion Police Arrest 20-Year-Old on Weapons Charges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Zion, IL) A man is in the Lake County jail, after being hit with various weapons charges. Police in Zion say Montrell Lewis was...

Man Who Allegedly Struck Lake County Cop, Charged With Attempted Murder

(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of striking a Lincolnshire Police officer with his car earlier this year, is now officially facing charges. A Lake County Grand Jury indicted Michael Ockerman on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and aggravated fleeing to elude. Ockerman was reportedly driving in a reckless manner back on April 14th, when a police officer put her vehicle in harm’s way to protect other motorists….that’s when the 32-year-old allegedly struck the officer, before fleeing. He was arrested 3 days later in Iowa. According to Lake County Jail records, Ockerman is being held on a 1-million-dollar bond, and is due in court next Thursday.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Racine County Eye

Police respond to shots fired, man charged

A call reporting shots fired last month has a Racine man facing more than a decade in prison for having possession of – and firing – a gun in the middle of the night. Adam Randall was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and obstruction. If convicted, he faces up to 11-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $36,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of incident in which man shot three officers outside West Side station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...
CHICAGO, IL
Notice of Lawsuit Filed in Lincoln Middle School Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The attorney for the Kenosha man whose daughter was involved in the March 4th altercation at Lincoln Middle School has officially issued notice of a lawsuit. It will be filed against the officer who broke up the altercation between the 12 year old and another student and...
KENOSHA, WI
Lake County Woman Found Guilty in Son’s 2016 Death

(Waukegan, IL) A Park City woman is facing prison time, after a Lake County Jury convicted her of failing to provide medication to her young son, who later died. Jennifer Stroud was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child in connection with the 2016 death of 11-year-old Jason Stroud. The boy had a heart transplant around 4 years before his death, and started suffering complications when his parents failed to give him daily medication, and skipped doctors appointments. The boy’s father David Stroud pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter back in 2019, and is serving a 5-year prison term. Jennifer Stroud will be sentenced in late July.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Police: Gary man shot by officer after transport escape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Gary man was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon after allegedly escaping from a jail transport vehicle. Police believe Newton County Jail deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, from the Iroquois County Jail, in Illinois, to the Newton County Jail for an active warrant.
GARY, IN

