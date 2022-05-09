Dairy Queen Mountain Home: Various Positions

Connie Lee Hudson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with his lord & savior May 8, 2022, in Mountain Home, at the age of 86. He was born December 6, 1935, in Cashen, AZ, the son of Austin and Laura Nance Hudson. He married Freeda Upshaw on December 24, 1953, in Earlimart, CA and was a Hay Hauler for most of his life. He lived in Mountain Home, since moving from Alpaugh, CA, in 1998. Where he got his real estate license. He enjoyed Indian rock hunting and gathered a beautiful collection.
