Big turnout at Rotary Penny Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – The annual Chester Plant Sale at St. Luke’s Church, the gray church at 313 Main Street near the Village Green in Chester, Vt., has become a marvelous opportunity for the public to purchase a wide selection of proven, large, healthy, hardy plants at bargain prices. The sale features numerous perennials well suited to this part of Vermont, herbs, raspberry plants, dahlia tubers, and some special annuals and propagated shrubs, plus homemade preserves, fresh rhubarb, a loose-leaf gardening journal, and one-of-a-kind pastel note cards of birds and flowers. The well-groomed plants will have helpful labels and flower photos that will make garden additions easy, and experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice about planting and garden design.
