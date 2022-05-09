ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

Big turnout at Rotary Penny Sale

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUDLOW, Vt. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 64th annual Penny Sale, sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club, returned to Ludlow in full force. Thanks to the donation of gifts from over 100 area businesses and individuals, the Penny Sale was able to give away over $30,000...

Ludlow letter carriers participate in food drive

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the 30th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place. Letter carriers across the country will collect nonperishable food donations directly from customers. Participants are asked to leave any food donations outside by their mailbox in a bag by May 14 – the letter carrier will take care of the rest. Participants are reminded that glass and expired items are not permitted.
LUDLOW, VT
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
Annual Chester Plant Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – The annual Chester Plant Sale at St. Luke’s Church, the gray church at 313 Main Street near the Village Green in Chester, Vt., has become a marvelous opportunity for the public to purchase a wide selection of proven, large, healthy, hardy plants at bargain prices. The sale features numerous perennials well suited to this part of Vermont, herbs, raspberry plants, dahlia tubers, and some special annuals and propagated shrubs, plus homemade preserves, fresh rhubarb, a loose-leaf gardening journal, and one-of-a-kind pastel note cards of birds and flowers. The well-groomed plants will have helpful labels and flower photos that will make garden additions easy, and experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice about planting and garden design.
CHESTER, VT
Ludlow Rotary hears from Dr. Linda Thomson

LUDLOW, Vt. – The May 3 luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club featured Dr. Linda Thomson speaking to Rotarians and guests. Her topic was, “Changing old mumpsimus to new sumpsimus,” or, hanging onto old beliefs even in the light of new scientific research. She was referring to the scientifically proven positive effects of medically overseen hypnotism. Dr. Thomson is internationally recognized as an expert in Hypnosis for Health and Healing and Hypnovations as a Nurse Practitioner.
LUDLOW, VT
2022 Windham County Business Plan Competition

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Attention Windham County: Do you have a great business idea, but lack the funds to get it off the ground? The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation is here to help you succeed. Applications are now open to compete in the 2022 Windham Country Business Plan Competition. This competition is funded by the Windham County Economic Development Program to create opportunities for startups and existing businesses in the region to create and refine their business plans, hone their pitch, and be in the running to receive an award that will assist their project. Applications can be found at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/windham-county-business-plan-competition-2022/.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

People Gathered at a Montpelier Gazebo — Until the City Removed It

Susan Merchant stood in an empty lot near downtown Montpelier and let out a heavy sigh. Twenty minutes earlier, a municipal crew had hauled away the red wooden gazebo that had occupied that spot, between a Shaw's supermarket and the Savoy Theater, marking the bitter conclusion of a two-year debate about how to address the growing visibility of homelessness in the state capital.
MONTPELIER, VT
Addison Independent

Efficiency Vermont offering free energy saving kits

VERMONT — Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to qualifying Vermonters to encourage them to take a few simple steps to begin reducing their energy use, their bills, and their carbon footprint. Energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Efficiency Vermont says.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Half Pint Farm in Burlington Closes Permanently

Longtime Burlington Farmers Market favorite Half Pint Farm has ended its 19-year run as a go-to source for delicate squash blossoms and abundant varieties of cherry tomatoes and chile peppers. The farm's co-owners, Emily and Sean Mitchell, confirmed the closure of the small Intervale farm that they bought in 2019 from its founders, Mara and Spencer Welton.
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Area CARES Act loan reaches out to area businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation has announced the approval of $265,000 in financing for four area companies through the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund. The Fund is the result of a grant from the Economic Development Administration and is intended to assist businesses with recovery or growth needs stemming from the pandemic.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Barton Village votes down sale of electric company

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Barton Village residents will be paying more to turn on the lights after rejecting a plan on Tuesday to sell their local electric company. The vote was 100-48. Barton Board of Trustees members tell WCAX News the utility has been too much to manage, citing financial problems and staffing shortages. Board chair Nate Sicard says the Vermont Electric Cooperative has been doing the utility work for the past three years.
BARTON, VT
WCVB

Find beauty and charm in Windsor County, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Vermont’s only national park — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — is located in the heart of Woodstock and is the birthplace of the state’s modern-day conservation movement. Things To Do - Marsh - Billings - Rockefeller National Historical Park (U.S. National Park...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
Live 95.9

It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vermontjournal.com

Springfield changes names of five streets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In the Monday, April 25, 2022 meeting of the Springfield Selectboard, the board voted unanimously to change five street names in Springfield, primarily for the purposes of safety concerns. The roads in question are: “Baker Heights,” which will be changed to “Holt Street;” “Cutler Road,” which will be changed to “Slab City Road;” the private road off of Walnut Hill Road, which will be changed to “Cenate Way;” the private road off of Maple Dell Road, which will be changed to “Pluss Drive;” and the trailer park at 258 Fairground Road, which will be changed to “William’s Road.”
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCVB

A taste of Thailand in Randolph, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Steve and Rung Morgan are the team behindSaap Restaurant in Randolph, Vermont. Rung is a chef specializing in northeastern Thai cuisine who received the surprise of a lifetime when she was nominated in 2022 for a James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef in the Northeast.
RANDOLPH, VT
Romesentinel.com

Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of “Clinton’s starlets” receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
CLINTON, NY
vermontjournal.com

Cannabis Commission is set in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – During their May 4 meeting, the Chester Selectboard adopted the official resolution for, and appointed the members of, the new Local Cannabis Control Commission. They also provided updates on a police advisory committee and outlined a five-year plan for the Emergency Services Building. The board officially...
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 05-11-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Cannabis Commission is set in Chester; Planning Commission erupts over Enhanced Energy Chapter; Ludlow letter carriers participate in food drive; and Big turnout at Rotary Penny Sale. Every publication...
CHESTER, VT

