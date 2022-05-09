ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabazon, CA

Cabazon outlet murder suspect due in court Monday

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
A teenage suspect accused of murdering a Palm Springs resident in an attempted robbery is due in court in Banning Monday for a previously delayed arraignment.

Police said Michael Moser, 66, was gunned down at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon on March 24 on the mall's property in the 48600 block of Seminole Drive. When deputies reached the mall, the shooter was gone, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJEyn_0fXsXv0V00
Michael Moser, 66

In late April, 18-year-old Reginald Charles Trice was arrested in April in Victorville following a nearly month-long investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Along with murder, Trice is charged with attempted robbery and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. He's being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is in the courtroom and will have updates on Twitter and on News Channel 3 tonight.

Chris Gialanella, a close business colleague of Moser, told News Channel 3 Moser spent most of his career in the luxury industry . He was the vice president of jeweler Harry Winston for nearly 10 years before retiring last November.

"Supportive, dedicated, and really always loved what he did. He had so much passion. He loved luxury goods. He loved working in the jewelry industry," Gialanella said.

He said Moser went to the outlets to charge his car and get coffee on his way home from Los Angeles before the murder.

