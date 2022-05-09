Officials recover body of missing swimmer from Lake Travis over weekend

Travis County Sheriff's Office recovered a missing swimmer from Lake Travis on Saturday, May 7. (Troy Lacour/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Travis County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis on Saturday, May 7, according to a news release from the agency on Monday, May 9 . The swimmer, a male in his 20s, had gone underwater in Devil's Cove and never resurfaced.

After almost an hour of rescue efforts, the incident transitioned to a recovery mission and TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies began sonar searches. Recovery efforts were suspended later that evening.

Early Sunday morning, May 8, deputies resumed searching via sonar and a remotely operated underwater camera system. A viable target was located via sonar and TCSO's Dive Team began their operations at that location, according to the release.

The body of a man was found in approximately 30 feet of water and recovered. He was not wearing a life jacket. TCSO did not disclose the identity of the decedent.

In 2021, 10 people drowned in Lake Travis during the summer season. That's the highest number of lives lost on the lake in its history. Officials are stressing the importance of life jackets and the steps to follow to ensure your safety on the lake. The following tips are provided by TCSO:

Throw a floatation device to a distressed person.

Know where you are on the lake by using maps and landmarks.

Don't assist anyone unless you're wearing a life jacket.

Alert boaters around you by yelling, whistling or using your horn.

