The nationwide baby formula shortage is getting worse

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby formula is getting even harder to come by at retailers across the U.S., amid a nationwide shortage of one of the most important products for new parents. The shortage is so dire that Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Monday called the situation "a national crisis" on...

Dana Cunningham - Stanley
3d ago

why not use whole milk?? we didnt have formula when I was a baby it was either breast milk or whole milk with karo syrup. alot of people are going to.learn how to do alot of things they didnt have too

Pro-Constitution
3d ago

You people do realize that formula is new right? You don’t need it. The human race didn’t use formula for most of our time here on earth. You can make your own recipe. Similac isn’t thousands of years old.

Blue lies mostly
3d ago

The amazing thing about WOMEN is that they naturally have the ability to produce milk to feed to their babies. It’s amazing how SOME people refuse to define what a WOMAN is. This is it. A biological male CANNOT for all intents and purposes naturally produce milk.

