Las Vegas, NV

Thunderbirds do a Las Vegas homecoming flyover

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds did a flyover of Las Vegas Monday when they returned to their home at Nellis Air Force Base.

“Heads up Las Vegas! We’re coming home and making some noise! We’ll be flying northbound along the I-15 around 1 p.m., the Thunderbirds tweeted before the flyover.

The USAF squadron returned from a deployment to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1, commander/leader. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

