Dillon County, SC

New Dillon County facility quadruples CareSouth Carolina’s capacity

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dillon County facility that merges CareSouth Carolina and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control services will open Tuesday, DHEC announced Monday morning.

The 18,640 square-foot facility will quadruple CareSouth Carolina’s current capacity. It shares the building, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway, with Dillon’s DHEC services.

In addition to providing WIC clients, DHEC will also provide disease management, tuberculosis surveillance and treatment, vaccinations, newborn home visits and education services, according to the announcement.

CareSouth Carolina will provide preventative services such as family planning, sexually transmitted infection counseling, HIV support and immunizations.

Patients will be automatically transferred.

The space is expected to allow room for more primary care providers. It will also have a drive-thru pharmacy.

