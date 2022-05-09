ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown Company Cleans Up Section Along Charles River

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers from Watertown-based WiTricity spent an afternoon cleaning up a section of the Charles River near Watertown Square. A team of 25 employees from the company located on...

www.watertownmanews.com

Comments / 1

Watertown News

Catch Basin Cleaning in Watertown; Rain Barrels Available from DPW

The Watertown Department of Public Works provided the following information:. Beginning the week of May 9, 2022, the City will be cleaning stormwater catch basins throughout the City, utilizing a contractor, BMC Corp. There are about 3,600 catch basins in the City and it will take about a month to clean them all.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

City Manager Finalists Discuss Why They Want to Come to Watertown

The three finalists for Watertown City Manager met with the public, and answered questions on Monday night. They shared some of their philosophies and approach to leadership, as well as why they want to become the City’s chief executive. Each of the finalists, John Curran, Norman Khumalo and George...
WATERTOWN, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Houlden Farm responds to complaints about Sunflower Shanty

GRAFTON -- "It's been a learning experience." That's how Houlden Farm co-owner Rachel Houlden described the farm's first year of the Sunflower Shanty, an entertainment area with alcoholic beverages, food and live music that runs from Fridays-Sundays. Several neighbors of the farm have lodged complaints with the farm and the...
GRAFTON, MA
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

Freedom Garden to Break Ground at Watertown’s 2nd Annual Poppy Picnic

The City of Watertown invites the public to come to the Commander’s Mansion on May 27 for the Second Annual Poppy Picnic!. Grab your picnic blanket and join us on May 27th, 2022, to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend! There will be music, food trucks, kids’ games, crafts, story time, adaptive game demos, military vehicles, a donation station, and the groundbreaking for The Freedom Garden.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Firefighters Battled 2 Alarm Fire in Two-Family Home on Sycamore Street

A fire damaged damaged a two-family home on Sycamore Street Tuesday night. The Watertown Fire Department responded shortly after 7 p.m. “The fire was reported after downstairs tenants heard the smoke alarms going off upstairs and went out to find smoke coming from the second floor rear,” said Provisional Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston Globe

5 must-try food festivals happening in Greater Boston this spring

Add hot sauce and paella to your calendar. Before summer hits us with a swell of food festivals in Greater Boston, we know that some gatherings are already starting to happen. With warmer weather comes the opportunity to head outdoors and explore vibrant culinary offerings, from pierogis to paella. So...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston City Councilors consider mayor's plan to cut police budget

A Boston City Council committee on Thursday plans to discuss Boston Mayor Michelle's Wu proposal to trim the police department budget. Wu wants to allocate about $396 million to the police next fiscal year, down roughly 1% from this year. The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the department's largest police union,...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

The housing divide is pulling Massachusetts apart

As a general rule, if you hold most of your wealth in diamonds, you do not want the market to be flooded with diamonds, Globe correspondent Kara Miller reports. In fact, if you’re smart, you’ll oppose the exploration of any new diamond mines, and soon be rolling in money. Sure, a diamond shortage might be unwelcome news for starry-eyed couples seeking engagement rings. But it would be great news for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 taking an unexpected turn this spring

WORCESTER, Mass. — At the Upper Blackstone Clean Water treatment plant, levels of COVID-19 RNA in wastewater this spring are similar to levels seen last spring — but with one critical difference. “They were trending down,” said Plant Director Karla Sangrey. “While they’re kind of trending up now...
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
MILLBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

P & B brings on new buses and new routes

The Plymouth and Brockton Bus Co. (P & B) is adding a fleet of state-of-the-art clean diesel buses to their schedule — a boon to Islanders and Vineyard visitors alike looking for convenient and reliable travel. John Cogliano, president of P & B, took a trip to the Island...
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Sinkhole Closes a Lane on Mass. Pike in Framingham

A small sinkhole appeared on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon in Framingham, police said, closing a lane for several hours. The sinkhole was on the left lane of the Boston-bound side of I-90 at the 113.8 mile marker, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Aerial footage showed the hole to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

