Joaquin Baseball Area Round Playoffs Information

Tenaha ISD proudly recognizes our Class of 2022 Valedictorian, Miss Sarahi Flores. Sarahi is the daughter of Eliseo and Angelica Flores. She is a member of the Roarin’ Band from Tigerland where she plays the saxophone, she was captain of the Lady Tiger Soccer team, runs cross country and has played softball. Sarahi has served as President for both the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Beta clubs. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in biology. Sarahi has always felt driven to succeed and excel in whatever she does. She says her biggest goal in life is, “to be able to provide for my family and allow them to retire from work.” Congratulations, Sarahi!

TENAHA, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO