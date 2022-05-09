ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M1 near Barnsley closed for hours due to suspicious package

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers faced major delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire after the discovery of a suspicious package on a footbridge over the motorway. Both carriageways remained closed for several hours on Monday afternoon between J36...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Bristol teenager found and three men arrested

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 15 days has been found at an address in Bristol, police have said. Madison, also known as Maddie, was the subject of a large police search when she disappeared after leaving her house in the Southmead area on 26 April. Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cresswell Lake: Cause of death for woman found in lake unknown

It remains unclear when, how or why a woman entered a lake in which she was found dead eight days after she was last seen, an inquest found. Bersi Küper was found in Cresswell Lake in Yarnton, Oxfordshire, on 16 August 2021 and identified after a neighbour responded to a police appeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leek crash: Family pay tribute to sister after fatal collision

A woman who died in a single vehicle crash was "loved by so many", her family have said. Kelsey Stuttard was found in a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road, Leek, at 03:10 BST on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said. The 31-year-old, from Cheadle, near Stockport, died at the scene from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tribute paid to William Rogers who was fatally hit by vehicle

The mother of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Shropshire has paid tribute to her son saying he was "a ray of sunshine in our lives". William Rogers, 26, died after being hit while walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of 30 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Audlem man jailed for beating visitor with baseball bat

A man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for killing a man he believed was chatting up his partner. Daniel Griffiths, 43, from Audlem in Cheshire was found guilty of manslaughter on 5 May after a trial at Chester Crown Court. Cheshire Police said Andrew Guy died from internal injuries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Worker seriously injured in methane explosion at UPS

A UPS worker has been seriously injured in a gas explosion at an industrial estate in Warwickshire. Firefighters were called to UPS United Parcel Services at Birch Coppice Business Park after a methane delivery system misfired, the service said. The injured man was airlifted to hospital for further treatment, West...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fundraising RNLI hiker has tent slashed at Whitburn Beach

A fundraiser who is walking the coast of Britain for the RNLI has had her tent slashed and batteries stolen as she camped on a Tyneside beach. Tracey Hannam said someone also urinated in her walking boots on Sunday night at Whitburn Beach, South Tyneside. She said she was "absolutely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cheshire barn fire was started deliberately say police

A large barn fire which took firefighters more than two days to extinguish is believed to have been started deliberately. It started at an old farm near Leighton Hospital in Cheshire at around 18:00 on Saturday and Cheshire Constabulary wants to speak to people who were in the area at that time.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Derbyshire woman trampled by cows lives 'in a cage' of pain

A woman who nearly died after being trampled by cows says her injuries feel as if she is living in a metal cage. Pip Peacock, 64, was attacked by the animals while walking her dog Buster on a public footpath near the village of Sheldon, Derbyshire, in September 2019. She...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lumo passengers thrown from seats on train speeding at Peterborough

Passengers were thrown from their seats and hit by falling luggage on a train being driven at 50mph (80km/h) above the speed limit, investigators said. The Lumo service passed over three sets of points near Peterborough at 75mph (121km/h) at 10:20 BST on 17 April, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Graffiti carved on ancient Machrie Moor standing stones

Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones on the island of Arran is a heritage crime, Historic Environment Scotland has said. Staff from Scotland's heritage agency found the markings at Machrie Moor, near Blackwaterfoot. The 4,500-year-old Neolithic stones are thought to have been used for religious and ceremonial activities. Historic Environment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS

