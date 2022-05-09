ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preliminary 3.3 magnitude quake jolts South Carolina

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A relatively rare East Coast earthquake centered northeast of South Carolina’s capital city has jolted large numbers of state residents awake.

Authorities say the quake occurred just after 1:30 a.m. EDT Monday and had a preliminary 3.3 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

The pre-dawn temblor lasted only seconds but hundreds of people took to social media to describe being shaken from sleep.

A seismic analyst monitoring the quake for the USGS Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado called it the latest in a small series of shakes in recent months.

The epicenter was reported about 1.5 miles below the earth’s surface near Elgin, South Carolina.

