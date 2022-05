BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man was arrested early Thursday morning after being suspected of stealing from vehicles in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police said they we were called to Kenilwood Way and Barnwood Court to locate a man going through vehicles. Police said they found Shae Reh, 20, of Bowling Green in the area and that he possessed many stolen items. BGPD said it estimates Reh stole from at least 15 vehicles.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO