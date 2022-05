Gaming laptops can be great for those who don’t want the traditional desktop experience due to space constraints or moving around a lot for work or travel. Of course, gaming laptops tend to be expensive if you want good gear, so there’s always a compromise when buying one. Thankfully, going for a laptop with an RTX 3060 is a good option in terms of balancing specs vs. cost, especially since you can get a reasonably powerful gaming laptop for less than $2,000, which is impressive. Of course, if none of these do it for you, then we do have some other great gaming laptop deals, although we will say right off the bat that the last entry here is one of the best laptops and laptops deals you’re going to find in this price range.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO