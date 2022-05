In its most basic form, cake has been around since at least ancient Egypt, when ancient Egyptians would bake bread sweetened with honey, nuts, and fruit. However, it wasn't until around the 17th century that bakers were able to get even more creative with their cakes, thanks to the invention of more advanced ovens, improved baking tools, and access to better ingredients, according to Food Timeline. By the 19th century, refined white flour and baking powder arrived on the baking scene, bringing with them the sweet, moist, frosted type of cakes that we know and love today.

