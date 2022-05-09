Nixa Utilities Buying Two Systems

(KTTS News) — A new residential and retail development is going in just inside the city limits of Republic. Wilson’s Valley will be located on 91 acres near Highway 60 and Farm Road 101 on the east side of town. Springfield-based Stenger Homes plans to build 160 homes,...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has renewed a call for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution. The GOP-led House voted 82-66 in favor of the resolution Tuesday. The resolution passed narrowly despite bipartisan opposition. Supporters of term limits say they prevent lawmakers...
(KTTS News) — The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution honoring the sacrifice of three Missouri police officers killed in the line of duty. Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department, and Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department lost their lives in service to their communities.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s top election official is warning that it may be too late to pass new congressional districts for the August primary elections without causing confusion and errors. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Wednesday that even if lawmakers were to approve a...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a new congressional redistricting plan that could be put in place for this year’s elections. The proposal approved 101-47 Monday would also need to win support from the state Senate before Friday’s deadline to pass legislation. The...
(KTTS News) — A Springfield plastic surgeon is charged with attacking his Uber driver. Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his driver – who was deaf. Shah told dispatchers that his Uber driver wouldn’t stop and that he was going to kill the driver....
(KTTS News) — Police are asking for your help solving a carjacking at a Springfield convenience store. It happened April 30 at the Kum & Go store near Republic and Glenstone. Police say a man stole a dark blue 2011 Chevy Impala. The license plate has possibly been removed,...
(KTTS News) — It’s life in prison plus 26 years for a former Springfield gym owner who murdered his neighbor in 2020. Springfield Police say Pavel Samsinak beat 66-year-old Alice Hale to death, then burned her home on West Lombard. Witnesses spotted him watching the home burn. Police...
(KTTS News) — Record breaking temperatures are possible today and tomorrow before a chance for a few strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance for severe weather will be west of a line from Cassville to Springfield to Osage Beach. Large hail and damaging winds...
(KTTS News) — A child was hurt when an SUV crashed into the Great Clips salon near Campbell and Walnut Lawn. It happened Wednesday morning in Springfield. Police say the driver skipped the curb and went through the glass windows. KY3 says the child was hurt by broken glass.
(KTTS News) — The Taney County sheriff says a driver led deputies on a high-speed pursuit last Friday right before a deadly crash near Reeds Spring. Deputies tried to stop Marty Wright, 32, from Kansas City for driving erratically. Wright took off and hit speeds over 100 miles an...
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man wanted for a carjacking last month has been arrested in Iowa. The suspect stole a blue 2011 Chevy Impala on April 30 from the Kum & Go near Republic and Glenstone.
(KTTS News) — A woman has been arrested for shooting two people in Ozark County. Authorities say Rhonda Sprague shot two bystanders during a fight with her son and his girlfriend. One person was airlifted to the hospital. The other was taken by ambulance. Witnesses say Sprague was drinking...
(KTTS News) — The Greene County Prosecutor has filed charges in the shooting death of a man in Springfield. James Young, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Johnny Hipol from Springfield. Police say Young confronted his ex-girlfriend last month at a home in the...
(KTTS News) — Some places could see near record temperatures this week as warm weather moves into the Ozarks. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal. We’re expecting highs today in the upper 80s and heat index readings in the mid 90s. There’s a chance for...
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcycle rider who died Tuesday in a crash at West Bypass and Grand. Steven Janssen, 20, from Illinois died when a pickup turned in front of him. The driver of the truck was arrested for DWI.
(KTTS News) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday at West Bypass and Grand in Springfield. Police say it happened after the driver of a truck turned in front of the motorcycle. Police arrested the driver for possible impairment.
(KTTS News) — The pilot of a small plane was hurt when it crashed this morning near Aurora. It happened before 11 a.m. at Highway 60 and Lawrence County Road 1200. The Aurora Rural Fire Protection District says the plane clipped some power lines, causing the crash. The pilot...
Craig Morgan has announced his headlining “God, Family, Country Tour 2022” this fall, kicking off Oct. 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and making stops in Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and more. Special guest Ray Fulcher will serve as opening act on the tour. The God, Family, Country Tour 2022 will launch shortly after the release of Craig’s personal memoir of the same name, due out on Sept. 27.
(KTTS News) — A suspect has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting involving a Phelps County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened Monday morning in the 600 block of South Bishop in Rolla. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, or why the deputy shot...
Comments / 0