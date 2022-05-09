ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Mansfield, TX

Port Mansfield named great spot for Red Snapper fishing

By Jesse Mendez
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield is named one of the 11 best spots for Red Snapper fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to FishingBooker , Port Mansfield along with two other Texas spots were named because of their closeness to South Padre Island and the Mexican border.

FishingBooker said that if anglers are in the mood for “reel” screaming action minus all the fishing pressure while fishing over the corals makes fishing at Port Mansfield a unique experience.

They add that many fish gather in the area in search of food, and a lot of them tend to be good-sized snappers. The water also gets very deep quickly, and the fish are only a short boat ride away.

The full list includes:

  • Port Mansfield, Texas
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Cedar Key, Florida
  • Fort Walton Beach, Florida
  • Pensacola, Florida
  • Dauphin Island, Alabama
  • Biloxi, Mississippi
  • Venice, Louisiana
  • Grand Isle, Louisiana
  • Galveston, Texas
  • Freeport, Texas
