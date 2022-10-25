ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2 people found passed out in car with 3-year-old and infant in Morgantown

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

This story was previously published in May 2022, with only one person’s name mentioned. Baker’s name and photo have been added.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after they were found unconscious with a 3-year-old and 5-month-old in his vehicle.

On May 7, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of two people who were unconscious at the gas pumps at a Go-Mart on Postal Plaza in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said that there were children in the vehicle.

Brandon Osborne

When deputies arrived on scene, EMS workers had already arrived and advised that the two individuals, who were identified as Brandon Osborne, 31, of Porters Falls and Aryean Baker, 25, of Jacksonburg, “were unconscious at the time of their arrival,” deputies said.

EMS workers said they saw Osborne attempt to hide a glass smoking device. After deputies detained him, they performed a patdown search of his person “due to the presence of multiple knives,” according to the complaint.

Aryean Baker

During the patdown search, deputies found a container that Osborne said contained heroin, and the Baker “admitted to using heroin prior to this incident,” deputies said.

Deputies noted the children in the vehicle, who were ages 3 and 5 months old, and that the vehicle “was covered in filth such as dirt, trash, cigarette ashes, smoked/used cigarettes, various sharp tools, and other dangerous items.” The vehicle itself “did not have valid registration, or insurance, or MVI,” according to the complaint.

Osborne and Baker have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Comments / 41

Guest
05-09

They need take the kids from them and send them both straight to prison for the next five to ten years doing hard labor from daylight to dark seven days a week.

Reply(5)
31
Do Right
05-12

What about the second person? Stop wasting time and money on drug treatments and focus on giving the children a safe loving environment. Give the children an opportunity to a decent life.

Reply
22
Patricia
05-31

waste of human flesh. ugh. those children will be better off in foster care. hopefully to be adopted by loving parents. for the live of God don't let these monsters have the kids. just awful.

Reply(1)
9
