2 people found passed out in car with 3-year-old and infant in Morgantown

This story was previously published in May 2022, with only one person’s name mentioned. Baker’s name and photo have been added.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after they were found unconscious with a 3-year-old and 5-month-old in his vehicle.

On May 7, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of two people who were unconscious at the gas pumps at a Go-Mart on Postal Plaza in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said that there were children in the vehicle.

Brandon Osborne

When deputies arrived on scene, EMS workers had already arrived and advised that the two individuals, who were identified as Brandon Osborne, 31, of Porters Falls and Aryean Baker, 25, of Jacksonburg, “were unconscious at the time of their arrival,” deputies said.

EMS workers said they saw Osborne attempt to hide a glass smoking device. After deputies detained him, they performed a patdown search of his person “due to the presence of multiple knives,” according to the complaint.

Aryean Baker

During the patdown search, deputies found a container that Osborne said contained heroin, and the Baker “admitted to using heroin prior to this incident,” deputies said.

Deputies noted the children in the vehicle, who were ages 3 and 5 months old, and that the vehicle “was covered in filth such as dirt, trash, cigarette ashes, smoked/used cigarettes, various sharp tools, and other dangerous items.” The vehicle itself “did not have valid registration, or insurance, or MVI,” according to the complaint.

Osborne and Baker have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

