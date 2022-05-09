ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Katie Halper: Liberals ‘either stupid or disingenuous’ for attacking the Left

By NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQY8Q_0fXsNB3p00
Tweet

Comedian and political commentator Katie Halper said Thursday that liberals are “outing themselves as either stupid or disingenuous” for claiming that leftists are responsible for the possibility that Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

“There was a lot of trash talk among liberals about how leftists are responsible for the attack on Roe v. Wade, and the nice thing about people making that argument is that they’re just outing themselves as either stupid or disingenuous, and then you get to dismiss all of their political commentary,” Halper told Hill.TV.

Some liberals on Twitter, such as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have argued that what they see as extremism on the left has led to conservative victories, including the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

“It’s just a ridiculous argument, the idea that leftists, who have been way more pro-choice than liberals, have anything to do with this,” Halper said.

She continued: “There’s a real denial, we see this — as usual — we see this entitled denial where the Democrats can’t possibly look at what they did wrong, they have to blame it on the people within their party, and also people outside the party, who have been better on abortion issues. It’s really disgusting.”

Halper described what she saw as Democrats’ deflection of responsibility after the loss of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to former President Trump in 2016, saying that leaders of the party “decided over pizza to blame Russia.”

Halper specifically criticized President Biden for his record on abortion law and his failure to codify Roe v. Wade.

“Joe Biden ran on codifying Roe v. Wade, which he failed to do,” she said. “The other day he was asked about the Supreme Court decision, leaked decision, and his response was even embarrassing, even by Joe Biden’s standards…He used right-wing framing about aborting a baby or aborting a child as opposed to terminating a pregnancy. I mean, so incredibly out of touch.”

Halper added: “I’d be remiss not to mention that Joe Biden was pivotal in the confirmation of Clarence Thomas, who, last I checked, is not pro-choice.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Katie Halper
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Democrats#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pence calls Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ extremism charge a ‘desperate’ deflection by admin ‘grasping for straws’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence calls President Biden’s "MAGA crowd" extremism charge a "desperate" deflection by the administration "grasping for straws" due to its tanking approval rating. Biden labeled MAGA as the "most extreme" political organization in recent U.S. history on Wednesday, in reaction to a leaked draft...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy