Katie Halper: Liberals ‘either stupid or disingenuous’ for attacking the Left

Comedian and political commentator Katie Halper said Thursday that liberals are “outing themselves as either stupid or disingenuous” for claiming that leftists are responsible for the possibility that Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

“There was a lot of trash talk among liberals about how leftists are responsible for the attack on Roe v. Wade, and the nice thing about people making that argument is that they’re just outing themselves as either stupid or disingenuous, and then you get to dismiss all of their political commentary,” Halper told Hill.TV.

Some liberals on Twitter, such as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have argued that what they see as extremism on the left has led to conservative victories, including the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

“It’s just a ridiculous argument, the idea that leftists, who have been way more pro-choice than liberals, have anything to do with this,” Halper said.

She continued: “There’s a real denial, we see this — as usual — we see this entitled denial where the Democrats can’t possibly look at what they did wrong, they have to blame it on the people within their party, and also people outside the party, who have been better on abortion issues. It’s really disgusting.”

Halper described what she saw as Democrats’ deflection of responsibility after the loss of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to former President Trump in 2016, saying that leaders of the party “decided over pizza to blame Russia.”

Halper specifically criticized President Biden for his record on abortion law and his failure to codify Roe v. Wade.

“Joe Biden ran on codifying Roe v. Wade, which he failed to do,” she said. “The other day he was asked about the Supreme Court decision, leaked decision, and his response was even embarrassing, even by Joe Biden’s standards…He used right-wing framing about aborting a baby or aborting a child as opposed to terminating a pregnancy. I mean, so incredibly out of touch.”

Halper added: “I’d be remiss not to mention that Joe Biden was pivotal in the confirmation of Clarence Thomas, who, last I checked, is not pro-choice.”