ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Public invited to reception honoring outgoing Council Members

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to attend a reception from 5–6 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Carnegie Town Hall. Officials say the event will honor...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Black Hills Industrial Center TIF moving to city council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dream Design International Inc. hopes to break ground on the Black Hills Industrial Center in about a month, and they are one step closer to securing the Tax Increment Financing (TIF). At the Legal and Finance Committee meeting on May 11, the committee agreed to...
ECONOMY
dakotanewsnow.com

67 new sculptures being installed in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. The 19th annual SculptureWalk continues to grow each year, and that is evident with the participation of 67 new sculptures making their way Downtown. Jim Mathis with the SculptureWalk Board talked about which states are represented this year and how you can vote for the most impressive artwork.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County buys old airport property

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved an offer from Sioux Center to purchase the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport at its May 3 meeting. The county will purchase the property at 3028 360th St. about two miles north of Sioux Center for $1 million to be paid in a four-year period. The agreement is contingent upon the terms of the final contract and Sioux Center’s willingness to contribute $250,000 to the project.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SculptureWalk’s 2022 Exhibit to be installed May 13-15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 19th annual SculptureWalk Sioux Falls exhibit will debut May 13-15. Officials say, the 2022 season will feature a record 67 sculptures, and several from artists new to SculptureWalk. “When new sculptures are installed downtown each spring, the weekend is always filled with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls residents push to keep greenspace

Dr. Katie Radigan with Sanford Health discussed the importance of National Women’s Health Week. Group raises awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in South Dakota. A recall of Similac Advance in late February is still having a rippling effect on the overall supply of formula, affecting every manufacturer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Western SD lawmaker: Repeal property tax

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Property tax has been a source of government revenue in South Dakota since before statehood. Now a legislator from rural Pennington County is talking about repealing the residential property tax altogether — and replacing the revenue by more than doubling the state sales tax.
POLITICS
voiceofalexandria.com

Rapid City, SD Has One of the Largest Veteran Populations in the Nation

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Cole
Person
Christine Erickson
KELOLAND TV

Capitol Lake project could take up to 2 years

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government wants the public’s ideas on making the memorial complex at Capitol Lake in Pierre more accessible and interactive, an official said Thursday. Scott Bollinger told the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission that the project will take at least one and...
PIERRE, SD
KEVN

Rapid City building permits, what are they saying?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - April was another big month for Rapid City, the city distributed 266 building permits totaling $23.8 million. Behind the record-breaking month of April in 2021 which totaled $55 million in building permits and the second largest in 2018, totaling $36.2 million, April 2022 was the third largest. This year, so far, the city has distributed $115.2 million worth of building permits. The top permits distributed included Tallgrass Apartment Complex for building number three totaling $7.5 million; a permit for building changes at Rapid City Economic Development totaling almost $1.5 million. Almost $700,000 to the new Big Lots! store at Rushmore Crossing; a roofing permit for $535,960; an industrial permit totaling nearly $375,000, and a $333,000 permit for changes to the Midco facility at Rushmore Crossing.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Congress expanding helpline centers for easier access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -May is Mental Health Awareness Month and as we recognize mental health concerns, the federal government is working to make mental health hotlines easier and more accessible for all people. This would impact help centers across the nation and make it easier for people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem lawsuit on hold; pursuit; Brandon Valley’s poppies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Irene, South Dakota man is facing a long list of charges after a pursuit in Lincoln County. A man who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#S D Lrb
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Women’s Prison warden out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has learned there has been a personnel change at the top of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre. According to our sources, Warden Daren Berg was walked out of the prison Wednesday. Berg was named warden in April of 2020.
PIERRE, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota state employees signing up for benefits for 2023

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota state employees are in the midst of the sign up period for their benefits for next year. Eric Olilla, Executive Director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says the legislature didn’t make any changes to the package this year. State employees will get a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sdpb.org

Aberdeen educators appeal in special-ed abuse lawsuit

Parents of five special education students sued the Aberdeen School District in 2018 in federal court. The parents allege that a teacher subjected the students to physical restraint, seclusion as punishment, and unnecessary force, among other offenses. The parents also accuse administrators of ignoring complaints. The federal circuit judge presiding...
ABERDEEN, SD
brookingsradio.com

Noem’s appeal of abortion pills order put on hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered that a case between Planned Parenthood and the state of South Dakota be put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision in a separate case that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KELOLAND TV

Summer deadline to move ash trees approaching

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the presence of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a beetle which spells death for ash trees in the U.S., the movement of ash trees and their limbs is banned throughout the summer months, with the moratorium on movement running from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy