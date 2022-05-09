ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Landlord prevails in countersuit against tenant

By Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff
milawyersweekly.com
 3 days ago

The plaintiff, a former tenant, sued the former landlord and its principal...

milawyersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy