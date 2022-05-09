Landlord prevails in countersuit against tenant

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
A federal grand jury in Toledo returned a six-count indictment charging Dr. Ankita Singh formerly of Maumee with fraudulently billing Medicare $8.4 million, acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced Thursday.
Comments / 0