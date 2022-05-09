ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PUC suggests consumers compare prices ahead of June 1 increase

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyTkA_0fXsLvIJ00

(WHTM) — With the cost of energy going up on June 1, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission suggests consumers should “shop around.”

Last week, it was reported that PPL rates are going up 38% starting in June. According to the PUC, Met-Ed rates will also increase by 16%. Plus, Penelec rates are going up by more than 35%.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The PUC released the following statement related to the increase in June:

The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity typically seen during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options.  Between now and June 1, the PUC encourages consumers to carefully review their electric bills to understand the rates they will be paying – and explore the PUC’s official electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com, for details on competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings.

To compare competitive rates, click here to access PUC’s PAPowerSwitch energy shopping website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Electric costs in PA increasing up to 45 percent this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

County residents will pay more for electricity

Some Butler County residents will pay more than 8 cents per kilowatt-hour for electric generation beginning June 1 as both Penn Power and West Penn Power hiked their rates for customers. West Penn Power, which serves much of northern and western Butler County, is increasing its electric generation rates by...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

(Photo provided with release) Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Inflation leads to issues for low-income Pennsylvanians

Increasing prices across a wide swath of consumer goods are causing major issues for people in low-income situations throughout Pennsylvania. A report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in April were 8.3% higher than a year earlier. Consumer Price Index numbers showed small signs of improvement with a gradual lowering of price rates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces New Plan To Dramatically Reduce High-Speed Internet Prices

Pennsylvania has a new plan to offer high-speed internet to residents from $0 to $30 a month through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Pennsylvania Broadband Investment Incentive Program, worth $35 million dollars rolled out to expand broadband in rural areas in 2018. In 2021 the administration released the Underserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program to further cement aid to those who lacked quick and reliable internet. With $35 million invested in internet infrastructure, private providers started bidding on services areas of Pennsylvania at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) upcoming Connect America Fund II (CAFII) Auction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puc#Whtm#Ppl
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime. The Independent Regulatory […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. residents can now get low-cost internet access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A recent announcement from the Biden Administration will soon allow qualifying Pennsylvania families access to the internet at lower costs. Announced on Monday, 20 different internet companies have agreed to offer discounted services to low-income families, a program that could make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Steve Malagari, Senator Maria Collett and community leaders today to discuss Gov. Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy