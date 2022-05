The City Council will begin their review of Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposed $372.73 million budget for fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, May 18. The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed general fund budget at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The public hearing will take place in-person within the Great Hall on the second floor of the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall), 1305 Hancock St.

QUINCY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO