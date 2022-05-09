Sharpsville man sentenced for double voting

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man was sentenced for voting more than once and in different states during the 2020 election cycle.

Ronald Hurl, 46, was sentenced to probation for casting ballots in the 2020 election in Mercer County and also in Maricopa County in Arizona.

He pleaded guilty in March to repeat voting.

Investigators say he voted in the general election and in the primary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.