ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsville, PA

Sharpsville man sentenced for double voting

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGCFJ_0fXsLR0d00

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man was sentenced for voting more than once and in different states during the 2020 election cycle.

Ronald Hurl, 46, was sentenced to probation for casting ballots in the 2020 election in Mercer County and also in Maricopa County in Arizona.

Florida tilts toward Trump amid population growth

He pleaded guilty in March to repeat voting.

Investigators say he voted in the general election and in the primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Mercer County, PA
Government
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Florida State
City
Sharpsville, PA
Sharpsville, PA
Government
Titusville Herald

Crawford County A.B.A.T.E. receives proclamation

MEADVILLE — Crawford County Chapter, A.B.A.T.E. of Pennsylvania was honored to receive the Proclamation of May as Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month in Crawford County from the Crawford County Commissioners on Wednesday, April 27 at the Crawford County Courthouse. Rita Preston, Public Relations Officer of the Crawford Chapter, was...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Primary Guide: Governorship Proving To Be High-Stakes Election For Both Parties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls next Tuesday for the commonwealth’s primary election. At the top of the ballot is the race for the governor. A packed field of Republican gubernatorial candidates is vying to take control of the state after eight years of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. With the Republican Party likely to maintain control of the legislature, the governorship is proving to be a high-stakes election for both parties. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 The presumed Democratic candidate is Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in the primary. He has served as AG since 2017....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
cranberryeagle.com

Contested nonprofit must dissolve, judge rules

Three members of the Butler PA Patriots group must dissolve a nonprofit they named the “Butler County Republican Committee,” a county judge ruled Wednesday. Following a nearly two-hour hearing on Tuesday, President Judge S. Michael Yeager issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday prohibiting Bill Halle, Erik Edwards and Zach Scherer from using the committee’s name “for any purpose whatsoever” and requiring the trio withdraw their fictitious name registration and dissolve their nonprofit using the committee’s name.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat. Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

GOP staffers fired after possible ‘ballot harvesting’ operation found in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

Man with warrant for gun charge arrested with gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Ravenwood Avenue man who is wanted on a warrant for a gun charge was arrested Wednesday on another gun charge. Jadyah Lacivita, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle […]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy