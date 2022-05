With just two films as director—2014’s Ex Machina and 2018’s Annihilation—and his screenplays for films like 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Never Let Me Go, Alex Garland has become one of the most compelling filmmakers of unsettling and shocking sci-fi, mostly set around Garland’s visions of potential horrific futures. Especially with Annihilation, Garland embraced surrealism and abstract concepts to make a thought-provoking and haunting ecological tale that needed to be discussed long after the film was over. With his third film as both writer and director, Men, Garland has gone all-in on the absurdity in his first attempt at a horror film that at least attempts to tackle the horrors of being a woman in modern life.

