AEW star Chris Jericho takes to the ring each week on Dynamite (TBS) and Rampage (TNT) while his band Fozzy's song "Judas" plays, compelling fans to take to their feet and sing along. With the band having just debuted their newest album, Boombox —which includes a number of songs that could easily be great entrance music for his newest troop of sports entertainers, the Jericho Appreciation Society — some fans might wonder if Judas is at risk of being changed. Well, everyone can rest assured that the epic song isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and that comes straight from the mouth of Jericho himself.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO