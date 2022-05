Commissioners also received a final update on the use of UTVs on town streets. Lake Waccamaw commissioners had a brief but busy meeting Tuesday. Mayor Matt Wilson started the evening off with a moment of silence for the Jeb Baldwin family, and led a tearful invocation that included prayers for the relatives of the teenager and the first responders who have been out on the water since Mother’s Day. Baldwin disappeared after falling off a kayak Sunday.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO