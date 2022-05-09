ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report May 6-8, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:36pm: Hayley Brown reported a Stray Dog in her yard at 511 North Olive Street. The animal’s owner arrived and took the dog before the officer’s arrival. 12:57pm: A caller reported a young female child, who was naked, walking near her residence near the 200 Block of South West Street. A...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

