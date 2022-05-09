Jefferson Police Report May 6-8, 2022

A Pella man faces felony drug charges following an arrest this past weekend. Aaron Leslie Vanderheiden, 36, faces a controlled substance violation, methamphetamine — a Class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. According to court records, officers were dispatched to 308 Huber Street in reference to a male that was not supposed to be there and was possibly intoxicated. Vanderheiden had been staying in an adjacent garage, and permission was given by an apartment occupant for a search. Police say they found a blue container containing three packages with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 21 grams. Officers also allegedly found a plastic bag with approximately five grams of marijuana. The Pella Police Department arrested Vanderheiden on Saturday.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO