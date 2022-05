Join us to discuss community and regional issues with Mayor Paul Rennemeyer. Pints with Paul is a regularly occurring event that allows Windsor residents to attend and discuss their questions, concerns, and ideas with Mayor Paul Rennemeyer. This will occur every second Wednesday of the month from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This event happens at various local bars and breweries around town. Beverages will be available for purchase at each location.

