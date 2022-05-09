McDonald’s to offer free coffee to healthcare workers

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley will offer a free coffee or soft drink to healthcare workers on May 12.

Healthcare workers can receive a free medium iced or hot coffee, or a soft drink, by showing a valid ID, according to a release from McDonald’s.

The offer is a “token of gratitude for everything they to do care for our communities,” the release stated.

The offer will be available at all Rio Grande Valley McDonald’s restaurants.

