ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

McDonald’s to offer free coffee to healthcare workers

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lsbo3_0fXsFwow00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley will offer a free coffee or soft drink to healthcare workers on May 12.

COVID or allergies? Spring weather may make it tough to tell what’s ailing you

Healthcare workers can receive a free medium iced or hot coffee, or a soft drink, by showing a valid ID, according to a release from McDonald’s.

The offer is a “token of gratitude for everything they to do care for our communities,” the release stated.

Dog taken from owner after found bleeding in Pharr

The offer will be available at all Rio Grande Valley McDonald’s restaurants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

DHR Health holding job fair at Starbucks in Brownsville

DHR Health in Brownsville will host a job fair at a Brownsville Starbucks on Wednesday. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 4247 N. Expressway. Future nurses, pharmacy techs, and other medical professionals can apply for a new job. A spokesperson...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Valley restaurants looking to hire teens for the summer

With the summer break right around the corner, some high school students might be looking for a part time job. Valley businesses have also been looking to hire during the pandemic. Channel 5's Santiago Caicedo has the report on places looking to hire. Workforce Solutions (Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy Counties)
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Bee Czar’ helps relocate bees in Combes to apiary

COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elected officials swarmed a rural road on Wednesday as a bee protection agency helped relocate honey bees away from a residence. The buzz started when concerned residents on Kilbourn Road in Combes noticed honey bees were nesting in an old irrigation pipe on the side of the road. These residents alerted […]
COMBES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pharr, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
ValleyCentral

Gladys Porter Zoo to offer free admission to students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley students will be able to visit Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) at no cost this summer! The Gladys Porter Zoo’s Summer Pass Program returns from a two-year break, allowing each student, from pre-kindergarten to 6th grade, to receive free admission into the Zoo. Every school district, charter school, and […]
EDUCATION
swark.today

Arkansaw Territory Country Café and Market cuts ribbon and holds grand opening in Falcon

The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for the grand opening of Arkansaw Territory Country Café and Market in Falcon, Arkansas located at 3780 Highway 53. Run by the Regina Irazarry, the café boasts a large dining area with wooden tables, a deli, a beverage and coffee stand, a vintage Pop Kola cooler, bushel baskets of potato chips in small bags, a four-shelf book and movie exchange.
FALCON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Hot Coffee#Soft Drinks#Rio Grande Valley#Food Drink#Covid#Mcdonald#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Brownsville, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The best thing about this taqueria is that they offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, from tacos and enchiladas to tortas and burritos. They also have great prices and large portions - which means the whole family can enjoy a delicious meal for less than $10! There are some vegetarian options available too so everyone at your party will be happy with their meal choice.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Esterly: Valley International Airport; a great story to tell

HARLINGEN, Texas – The aviation director for Valley International Airport recently gave a presentation about the growth of his airport. Marv Esterly spoke at Texas State Technical College at an event hosted jointly by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership and Harlingen Economic Development Corporation. He talked about expanding the impact of the Valley International Airport, through both domestic and international flights, and the airport’s importance to the people of the Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Warmer, humid weather causes increase in flea numbers

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the Rio Grande Valley sees more humidity and warmer temperatures, it makes the perfect breeding season for fleas. Man dies at Pharr gun range Esparza Pest Control reports once there’s one, there could be hundreds that follow. According to MyPet, a female flea can lay up to 40 […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ValleyCentral

$85 million housing, retail development to be built in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new housing development broke ground in Harlingen on Wednesday that will include hundreds of homes, an apartment complex and thousands of feet of shopping space. Esperanza Homes is building the mixed-use Paso Real development at the intersection of Haine Drive and FM 509, also known as Paso Real, near the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Foster parent shares 13-year journey, recounts own childhood

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hands of Healing fostering agency is one of many foster care systems in the Rio Grande Valley that aim to find more foster parents. The agency’s Harlingen office covers Starr and Cameron Counties. Edna Martinez, administrator for Hands of Healing said there are many children who are in need of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico extends SNAP emergency benefits during May

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexicans will receive extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the month of May, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. Human Services detailed that the maximum amount for household size distributed during the pandemic will expire 30-days after the end of the Public Health Emergency is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
valleybusinessreport.com

5X5 Brewing Hosts Border Security Benefit Concert

5×5 Brewing Co. will host a Border Security Appreciation Benefit Concert on May 13, featuring the Creed Fisher Band. The evening, complete with live music, cold beer and a food truck park, benefits the Javier Vega Jr. Foundation Inc. Doors open at 6 p.m. at brewery, located at 801...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy